Robert S. Thurlow
August 14, 1945 - March 30, 2020
Robert S. Thurlow, age 74, of Ormond Beach, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at AdventHealth Daytona. Born in New Jersey to William and Elizabeth Osborne Thurlow; Robert moved to this area in 1991 from Hawaii. A retired attorney in New Smyrna Beach, Robert graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1967 with honors. He deployed to Vietnam twice and retired from the Navy after 20 years of service. He earned his law degree at the University of Kansas. He opened his practice on Canal Street in New Smyrna Beach and served the community for 25 years. He was a generous, honorable person with a keen sense of duty and ethics. Robert served as president of the Southeast Volusia County Chamber of Commerce and the New Smyrna Beach Kiwanis Club. He was Chairman of the New Smyrna Beach Utilities Commission. Robert loved animals, especially dogs. Family and friends were always uplifted by his sharp wit and wry humor. He made everyone feel comfortable and special. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Marjorie; 2 children, Robert Thurlow, and Marjorie "Meg" Thurlow, and her husband, Barry Kral; 5 grandchildren, Robert, Maggie, Frannie, Barry and Ellie. Robert was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
