Robert (Bob) Schraff, Sr
11-01-1944 - 09-21-2019
Robert P. Schraff, Sr 74, from DeBary passed away after a brief illness Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. He was born in Altoona, PA, November 1, 1944, son of the late Theodore P. and Dorothy E. (Folk) Schraff. Surviving are his wife Patricia, and two sons, Bob, Jr, wife Mary of DeBary, Fl, Michael, wife Melanie of Eva, AL. and a daughter Lori Pizzino of Daytona Beach, Fl. Eight grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Brother Theodore Jr and his wife Becky of Fullerton, Calif. two nieces and a nephew in Calif. And several nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, served in the Air Force 1962-1966, National Guards 1970-1973, life time member of the Winter Springs, Fl VFW, a car enthusiast, he was a member of the Florida Time Travelers, avid Steelers fan, love to hunt and trout fish, but most importantly he knew God. We will be taking him home to Pennsylvania. where there will be a Celebration of Life in Altoona, Pa at the Catholic War Vets on October 12, 2019 from 1 PM till 4 PM.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019