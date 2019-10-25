Home

Robert Siegel Obituary
Robert Siegel
Robert Siegel, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on October 23, 2019 at the age of 95. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy Siegel (nee Burr), children, Brian (Donna) Siegel, Matthew Siegel (Sujay Sabnis), and Stacey (Eric) Model, step-sons, David (Maura) Kraus and Scott (Ashley) Kraus, and grandchildren, Jesse Siegel (Ron Berry), Jordan (Joey) Punzel, Max Siegel, Adalyn Model, Simon Model, Hannah Model, Patrick (Alli) Kraus and Kelly Kraus. He was predeceased by his parents, Caroline and Lewis Siegel.
Services were held at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, October 25, at 1 pm. Interment is private. The family will be receiving at 1010 Windsor Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, immediately following the service on Friday, and on Sunday.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
