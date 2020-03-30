|
|
Robert Stanley, "Stan" Rosevear
01/29/1931 - 03/28/2020
Robert Stanley Rosevear, 89, known to all as Stan, passed away peacefully Saturday March 28, 2020, at the Halifax Hospice Care Center in Ormond Beach. Born in Detroit Michigan, Stan was the youngest child of Reginald and Ula Rosevear and brother to Mary Lou Garabedian (deceased 2019). As a youth, Stan attended Kentucky Military Academy, Louisville, Kentucky.
Stan earned his bachelor's degree while attending Albion College in Albion, Michigan. It was during college that Stan met Barbara Gorham, his wife of thirty-three years. Stan's career as a retail manager spanned many years, throughout the northeastern coast, including, Massachusetts, Maine, New York and New Jersey. He worked for the J. C. Penny Company as well as The W.T. Grant Company.
In 1976, Stan moved his family to Florida, settling in Ormond by the Sea. He and his wife, Barbara Gorham Rosevear (deceased 1988) opened the True Value Hardware store in Ormond Beach. For many years, Stan operated the United States Post Office Sub-station in Ormond By the Sea and the West Granada Post Office.
Stan and Barbara embraced the area, developing strong community and church ties and a passion for sailing. An active member of the Halifax River Yacht Club, he was a skilled sailor and yacht club participant. He was an integral part of the Transat Races that sailed from the docks of the Halifax Yacht Club, Daytona Beach to Bermuda.
Stan was active in the Volusia County Council from 1995 to 1998. He was able to serve as a dedicated councilman for District Four in Volusia County. His other duties on the Council included Vice Chairperson in 1997 and Chairperson in 1998. Stan served as a member of the St. John's Water Management and the Ormond Beach North Peninsula Board. As a faithful member of St. James Episcopal Church, Stan also served as a Vestry member.
Stan is survived by his three daughters, Nanette Rosevear Long (Dennis) Daytona Beach, Shari Ferritto (Rick), Ormond Beach and Ginny Shaddix (Bill), Jupiter. His grandchildren are Andrew James Long, Ryan Patrick Long, Matthew Ferritto (Brianna), Christopher Ferritto (Alexa), Catherine Delahanty (Robert), Kaley Haynes Westervelt (Bryan), Emma Shaddix, Spencer Shaddix, and Walker Shaddix. Great grandchildren are Cooper Ferritto, Harper Ferritto, Emersyn Ferritto and Haven Delahanty. Additionally, Stan has beloved nieces and nephews: Merry Linda Burtner (Tim), Penney O'Brien (Michael) and Ralph DeArmond (deceased 2008). Joan Shaw and Jane Mason (deceased 2010) each shared a special place in Stan's heart in companionship and travel.
A memorial service will be held in the near future at St. James Episcopal Church, Ormond Beach, Florida, officiated by Father Roy Allison. The family requests any donations be made to St. James Episcopal Church , 38 S. Halifax Dr. Ormond Beach, Florida, 32176.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020