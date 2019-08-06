|
|
Robert Stevenson MacDonald
July 20, 1925 - August 2, 2019
Robert Stevenson MacDonald died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at home with his beloved JoAn, wife of almost 66 years at his side. Son of the late Robert C. and Grace S. MacDonald, he was born in Manlius, NY on July 20, 1925. He attended Purdue University before entering the army where he served in the 87th Infantry Division during World War II. He was awarded both the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. A graduate of Syracuse University with both Bachelor's and Master's Degrees, he continued his education at Syracuse and Cornell Universities. He taught high school mathematics for several years before being appointed Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Kingston, NY. In 1959 he joined IBM where he worked in various administrative and managerial positions until his retirement in 1987. He was active in scouting, and as an Eagle Scout himself, served as Assistant Scout Master of Troop 37 in Hyde Park, NY. He was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Daytona Beach where he served on the vestry and for several years was a Senior Warden. He took great pride in the adult Sunday school class he taught for several years. He and his wife traveled extensively throughout the world and he was noted for his travel pamphlets he wrote about their trips. He also authored several books of fiction, and was a prolific reader. He is survived by his wife, JoAn, a daughter, Nancy, of Hamden, NY; son, Robert of Sanford, NC; and son William of Gastonia, NC. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Mary's Memorial Fund at 216 Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019