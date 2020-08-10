Robert Stone
5/27/1934 - 8/9/2020
Robert Stone passed away 08/09/2020. He was a lifelong resident of Pierson, Florida. He is survived by his high-school sweetheart, Alma Stone, to whom he was married to for over 65 years. He attended Pierson School for 12 years and graduated from there in 1952. He was born to Clarence & Eula Stone on May 27, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Junior & Lloyd Stone; two sisters, Dorothy Salyerds & Louise Stone-Haddaway; as well as his daughter, Suzanne Sowell. He is survived by his son, Kevin Stone (Sherrie); three granddaughters, Amy Stone (Alex), Alisha Brantley (David), and Danielle Stone (Dianne, Mother), and one grandson, Brian Yawn. He is also survived by his two great-granddaughters, Grace & Laura Brantley, and great-grandson Aaron Brantley. He worked in the citrus and fern businesses, before retiring in 2000, and went on to continue to enjoy his life by doing the things he loved; such as playing golf, hunting, fishing, and traveling. The most important things to Robert were family, faith, and helping others that were in need. If he knew of anyone in need, he always reached out to the Church & The Lion's Club to provide assistance. He was a member, deacon, and choir singer of the First Baptist Church of Pierson. When he was able, he was very active in church functions. He was a member of the Pierson Lion's Club for 51 years, serving on almost every committee. He was the Pierson Lion's Club Rodeo Chairman for 20+ years, a three-time President, and Treasurer for the past 16 years. He also served on the Town of Pierson's Planning and Zoning Board for the better part of 25 years. He was responsible for the purchase of the American Flags for the Town of Pierson, along with the help of Rick Beatty. The viewing will be held at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home, 126 E. New York Ave. DeLand, on Thursday, 08/13/2020 from 6-8pm. The services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Pierson, 166 W. 3rd Ave. Pierson, on Friday, 08/14/2020 at 10am. The graveside service will be held at the Methodist Cemetery, 326 E. Washington Ave. Pierson, immediately following the service. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pierson Lion's Club at a later date. In view of the current local city ordinances, face masks are required for all services. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com
Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.