Robert Thor Negedly
02/03/1969 - 10/27/2020
Robert Thor (Bobby) Negedly, 51, of New Smyrna Beach, died Tuesday , October 27, at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach. Born at Fish Memorial Hospital to George William and Irene Larsen Negedly, Bobby was proud to be a true native of New Smyrna Beach. Bobby graduated from New Smyrna Beach High School, attended Toccoa Falls College, graduated from Warner Southern College with a bachelor's degree in Organizational Management, and later earned a degree in radiologic technology from Keiser University. He worked as an operations supervisor and a middle school teacher before embarking on his favorite occupation as a software trainer. In this role, Bobby traveled extensively, across the U.S. and beyond, always pursuing unique opportunities for fun no matter how iconic or remote the locale. He was very active on social media, and hundreds of people followed his adventures, never knowing whether his next post would find him standing on Hollywood Boulevard, on top of the Empire State Building or Grand Canyon, diving with sharks, zip-lining, touring the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, or walking around the Field of Dreams. Bobby didn't need to find adventures…he created them everywhere he went. Bobby cherished his friends and family. He had many lifelong friends, and he was passionate about encouraging everyone to smile. Bobby was both a take-charge leader and a tender caregiver, which was especially evident in his unwavering devotion to his parents. Bobby was the silly uncle who used his Donald Duck voice to bring peals of laughter. Bobby was a dad who loved his children deeply, finding countless ways to shower them with generosity, making sure they knew they had someone strong in their corner. Bobby married his best friend and high school sweetheart, and for over 30 years, in thousands of large and small ways, he showered her with love. Bobby lived and loved his life and nearly everything in it. He was an avid collector – of sea glass, antique cameras and bottles, Coca-Cola and Disney products, family heirlooms, Harley t-shirts, and souvenir magnets. He loved his hometown and the many servers who knew his name, his special requests, and the reliability of his smile and generous tips. He loved the beach, scuba diving, traveling, escape rooms, the Miami Dolphins, reality television, hanging out with old friends, meeting new people, watching the sunset, and riding his Harley. He packed more memories, fun, and love into 51 years than many could even dream of. He lived a full life with no regrets, and he made absolutely sure that he could never be forgotten. Survivors include his wife, Joely; a son, Sean Negedly, of DeLand; a daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Matt Carlin, of Austin, Texas; his mother, Irene Negedly, two brothers, Billy (Linda) Negedly, and Steven (Erica) Negedly, all of Edgewater; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bobby was preceded in death by his father, George Negedly, and his brother, Matthew. A celebration of Bobby's life will be held Sunday, November 1, at the Brannon Center in New Smyrna Beach. Viewing and visitation will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a celebratory service at 3:30 p.m. Seating arrangements will allow social distancing, and masks are encouraged. To ensure the celebration reflects Bobby's life, the family requests that guests wear bright, happy clothes. Flip flops are welcome. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
