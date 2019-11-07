Home

Robert Veilleux


1941 - 2019
Dec. 7th, 1941 - Nov. 4th, 2019
Robert Roger Veilleux was called to our heavenly father on November 4th @11:11pm. He is the son of Fred & Marjorie. He is preceded by his girlfriend Christiane Morgese. He had four beautiful children Suzanne, Nancy, Jennifer, And Ryan. He has two Brothers John and Michael. two sisters Evie and Christene. He has numerous nieces and nephews he has 10 grand children and two beautiful great grand babies. Robert was an entrepreneur hes owned fernery, printing companies, and loved investing in real estate and the stock market. He was a kind gentle soul who loved the beach and Harley Davidson. He loved family gatherings and fireworks were stuff was destroyed. he was always the life of the party. He loved to laugh and joke. He will be sorely missed by us all .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
