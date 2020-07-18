1/1
Robert Von Kaas
1944 - 2020
Robert Von Kaas
July 21, 1944 - July 12, 2020
Robert Von Kaas, 75, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 21, 1944 in Daytona Beach, Florida to Vernon and Ruby Von Kaas. He graduated from Mainland High School in 1962. Robert was part owner of Von Plumbing in Holly Hill with his brother, Karl, for over 35 years. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Sandra Jane Von Kaas; sons, Robert "Robbie" Von Kaas, Jr., Kevin Sigers, Stephen Von Kaas and Sean Von Kaas; daughter, Denise Wilkerson; step-children, Harold Gross, Brenda Dickerson, and Barbara Simmons; brother, Karl Von Kaas; nephew, Karl "Juney" Von Kaas, Jr.; niece, Karen Sisk; along with several cousins, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service for Robert will be held at Robert's home on Saturday July 25, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm. The Family asks that you please bring a covered dish. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129 or to the Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32124. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
at Robert's home
