Lohman Funeral Home Deland
935 E New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 736-0021
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Deland Memorial Gardens
600 E. Beresford Ave.
Deland, FL
Robert W. Barbour Obituary
Robert W. Barbour
August 10, 2019
Robert "Bob" William Barbour, 78, of Deltona, Florida, passed, surrounded by his loving family at AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital in Orange City, FL on August 10, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of the last thirteen years, Louise Barbour, his devoted children, Colleen (Bitsy) Ketchum, Michelle Smead (Kevin) and Scott Barbour (Kathy), his stepsons, Timothy Verkamp (Susan) and Ryan Williams (Krista), seven beloved grandchildren, six great grandchildren, his siblings Suzanne Baker (Bill) and Mark Gunther (Linda) his Aunt Janet Hoffman, several nieces and nephews and his beloved Bridie. He was predeceased by his wife of forty-four years, Margaret Barbour and his parents Evelyn Hoffay-Kenny and Harry Barbour. Bob's life will be honored at a graveside memorial service at 11am Friday, September 6, 2019 at Deland Memorial Gardens, 600 E. Beresford Ave., Deland, FL. In lieu of flowers and in honor of his military service, donations can be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org. The family would like to thank the amazing hospital staff in the ICU unit and Hospice Unit for their excellent care.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
