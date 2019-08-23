Home

July 18, 2019
Robert W. Beyer, 81, of Port Orange, FL, passed away on July 18, 2019 with his family by his side. Bob Beyer is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Ann Beyer, his sons Stewart J. (Linda) Beyer and Kirk D. Beyer, his daughter Hope Ann King. He is preceded in death by his grandson Robert W. Stevens. Bob Beyer was a former body shop manager in the Daytona Beach area. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp.A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 12:00pm at Halifax Health Hospice Facility,3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL. Any donations may be made in his name to Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia Flagler.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
