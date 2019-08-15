|
|
Robert W. Brumbelow
April 27, 1943 - July 24, 2019
Robert W. "Bob" Brumbelow, 76, New Smyrna Beach, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 due to injuries sustained in a scooter accident. Bob was born in Rockmart, GA and moved to the area 34 years ago from Orlando. He was a 1961 graduate of Rockmart High School. He was also a graduate of Southern Institute of Technology, Marietta, GA earning a degree in Electrical Engineering and earned his degree in Math and Business from Berry College in Rome, GA. After several years of working in the dental equipment field, Bob decided to start his own business, known as Central Curb of New Smyrna Beach, which he operated very successfully for over twenty years. Bob possessed a great love of animals and especially loved his dog, Jessy for the past fourteen years. Survivors include his daughter, Allison Brumbelow-McDonald and her husband, Joe, of Cumming, GA; one sister, Jayne Peek Thrash and her husband, Gay of Lake Mary; four grandchildren, Kendall, Lucas, Seth and Van Tudor, all of Dawsonville, GA; one great grandson, Everett Simerly also of Dawsonville and numerous other relatives. He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Peek of New Smyrna Beach. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bob's home in New Smyrna Beach. For further information and directions please email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Bob's favorite dog rescue, Rottie Nation.org, operated by his friend and neighbor, Carol Richart or your local Humane Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019