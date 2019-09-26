Home

Robert W. Kinloch


1933 - 2019
Robert W. Kinloch Obituary
Robert W. Kinloch
Dec. 5, 1933 - Sep. 24, 2019
Robert W. Kinloch, 85, of Port Orange, FL, passed away on September 24, 2019. Bob was born on December 5, 1933 in Greensburg, PA, son of Scottish immigrants, Robert & Janey Kinloch. He attended the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia where he met and married his loving wife of 66 years, Lois A. His main hobbies were football and wrestling and he competed in both at Penn. Bob was the all university wrestling champion all the years he was at Penn. He worked for Unisys for 43 years as a Computer Programmer/Systems Analyst before retiring to Florida. He was a pioneer in the computer world. His survivors include his wife, three daughters, Holly K. Forristall, Karen K. Meredith and Joye K. Harnett; three grandsons, Joshua R. Lay, Travis J. Lay and Jason A. Meredith; a granddaughter, Marisa L. Meredith; a great-grandson, Camden Meredith; and 1 sister, Helen K Herring along with numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a Memorial Service on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the chapel at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Ct., Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 10 Glenlake Pkwy. NE Southtower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
