Robert W. (Bob) Nelson, III
October 21, 2019
Funeral service for Robert W. (Bob) Nelson, III will be 11 AM Friday, October 25, 2019 in the chapel of Cardwell, Baggett and Summers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Daytona Memorial Park. Friends who wish may pay their respects at the funeral home Thursday evening from 4 until 8 PM. Bob was born in Daytona Beach and lived here most of his life. He was a member of the IBEW Local Union 756. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda; daughter and son in law, Dawn and David Farmer; sons and daughters in law, Tracy and Mary Nelson, Lee Nelson, Brian and Bobsie Nelson; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Arrangements are under the careful direction of the Cardwell, Baggett & Summers Funeral Home, 301 Big Tree Road, South Daytona, FL 386-767-0120. In lieu of other remembrances, the family suggests donations be made in Bob's memory to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.CardwellFuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019