|
|
Robert "Bob" Wagner
Nov. 10, 1936 - Dec. 04, 2019
"Bob" was born to Ida Frances Wagner and Robert King Wagner Sr in Augusta County, VA on November 10, 1936. He was VP of Westinghouse in Norman, Oklahoma and after moving to Florida, VP of Operations at Metal Manufacturing in Sanford, FL. Bob was a member of Sugar Mill Country Club as well as other clubs in FL, VA and OK where he won several club championships. The highlight of his years golfing was playing with Sam Snead. Mr. Wagner is survived by his loving wife Barbara, sons Jeffrey S (Lori) Wagner, and Robert (Rocky) Wagner III. Step-children: Kristin (Jonathan) Ulanoff, Lori (Paul) Port, Michael (Priscilla) Costa and Kerry Costa, grandchildren: Dustin (Genevieve) Wagner, Lenna (Miguel) Barahona, Jed (Lanna) Wagner and Katie (James) Moody, step grandchildren: Ashley Lientz, Christopher (Lori) Lientz, Elizabeth Port, Christiana Port, Valentina Costa, Jacob Costa, Auriel Ulanoff and Averi Ulanoff great-grandchildren, Max Wagner, Henri Wagner, Bowen Wagner, step-great grandchildren Sebastian Lientz, Greyson Lientz and Devin Croker, sisters, Charlotte Swortzel, Barbara Lawrence, Virginia Simmons, Becky Breen, Sue Reese and Frances Hartzog, brothers, John Wagner and Charles Wagner. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Ida and Robert Sr, his first wife Patricia Staubus Wagner, his brother, Frank Wagner, and his sisters Charlotte and Barbara. The family requested that donations in any amount be sent to: AdventHealth Foundation, 550 E Rollins Avenue, Suite 600, Orlando, Fl 32803. You are invited to share your memories with the family at www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019