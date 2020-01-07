|
|
Robert Weyman Ethridge
Aug. 7, 1938 - Jan. 4, 2020
Robert Weyman Ethridge, 81, of Port Orange went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 4, 2020. He was diagnosed in mid-December with advanced ALS. Weyman was born in Nashville, GA on August 7, 1938 to the late Robert and Eloise Ethridge and had one younger brother, Willard. He graduated from Cook High School and the University of Georgia, where he was a proud member of the Redcoat Marching Band, and played the trumpet. He was also a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, and he graduated from the school of Pharmacy. While in college he married Dorothy "Dot" Stutts, his childhood sweetheart. The Ethridges moved to Daytona Beach in 1961 and opened Weyman's Apothecary in Ormond Beach in 1966. In 1974, Weyman was elected to the Daytona Beach City Commission where he served his city with integrity until 1995. In the early 80's, he purchased Black's Pharmacy on A1A in Ormond Beach where he operated his business until 1994. He was the Pharmacy Director for the Stewart Marchman ACT Corporation for 27 years and was a Consultant Pharmacist for over 12 facilities throughout Central Florida which he continued until October 2019. Weyman served as a member of many organizations which included: Daytona Checkered Flag Committee, Daytona Rotary Club, Lions Club, Shriners, Quarterback Club, Volusia and Florida Pharmaceutical Associations and was a 50 year leader with the Boy Scouts of America. He was also a Deacon and Trustee at Providence Church. Because of his years of outstanding community service, Weyman was awarded the prestigious Bowl of Hygieia Award in 2000 by the Florida Pharmacy Association. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. He also loved watching his Georgia Bulldogs play football. Weyman is survived by his wife, "Dot" of 61 years, and his children: Robert, Jr. "Chip" (Karen) Port Orange; Nancy Irwin (Scott) of Orlando; Sally Shlossman, Norcross, GA; Andy (Ida) of Ormond Beach, and eight grandchildren: Robby and Danny Irwin, Kevin, Steven, Andrew and Abbey Shlossman, and Madison and Ashton Ethridge. The family will be receiving visitors at Lohman Funeral Home, 1423 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6-8 pm. A celebration of Weyman's life will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 am, with a brief visitation period prior at Providence Church, 1161 Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The , or the ALS Foundation. Those who wish may also share condolences with the family online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020