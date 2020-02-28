|
Robert William Spaulding
12/6/30 - 2/25/29
Robert William Spaulding (Bob), (89), of Port Orange, Florida, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. Bob was born on December 6, 1930 in Syracuse, NY, to Floyd and Helen Spaulding. After attending college at Canton and Syracuse University, Bob joined the US Navy where he served in the Korean War. After retiring from sales and marketing in the machine tool industry, Bob enjoyed playing golf and woodworking. He leaves behind numerous handmade treasures, heartfelt stories, and a deep love for his country and family. Bob is predeceased by his parents, and brothers Richard and John Spaulding. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Helga Spaulding; brother Peter Spaulding; one son, Edward (Diane) Spaulding; five daughters, Christine (Ron) Austin, Barbara (Tom) Stephenson, Patricia (Michael) Miller, Anita Smith, Heidi (John) Gitzen; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A family memorial service and Celebration of Life is being planned for the spring in Syracuse, NY. Memorial donations may be made in Bob's memory by dropping off Publix gift cards to the Fire & Rescue crew that helped Helga and Bob so kindly in their time of need: Hand deliveries of grocery gift cards are greatly appreciated and can be dropped off in person to these wonderful men: Crew 75 at 1701 Town West Blvd., Port Orange, FL, 32128. Or donations can be mailed to a general fund at Port Orange Fire & Rescue, Crew 73, 1090 City Center Blvd., Port Orange, Florida, 32128.
