Robert Wright Vining
April 17, 1945 - Oct. 27, 2019
Robert Wright Vining, aged 74, passed away Sunday, October 27th, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Robert was born on April 17th, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York, and moved to Florida when he was 3 years old. Robert began a lifetime career in fire service in 1968, rising to the rank of Captain at the Daytona Beach International Airport fire station, where he served for 30 years. Robert also served as Fire Chief of the Daytona Beach Speedway Fire Department and worked in the Speedway Tower, retiring in 2010.
Robert loved fishing, strolling through Disney, tending his smoke-house, grilling competitively, blasting Christmas music in July, marathon watching Hallmark Christmas movies, squirrel watching, playing with his grandchildren, and indulging his Australian Shepherd, Callie. He lived to tease and spoil family and friends, spreading joy through laughter. Robert is proceeded in death by his parents, Doc and Laura Vining; and sisters, Mary Horning and Linda Maskowitz; and survived by the love of his life and wife of 30 years, Janet Miro-Vining; daughters, Vicki (David) Majors, Julie Morris (Rod Loper, Sr.), and Jennie Kimber (Walter Wooley); son, John (Jenny) Kimber; grandchildren, Brant Wooley, Darien and Liz Wooley, Erica Howell, Roderick Loper, Jr., Devin and Bryce Kimber, and Paige Judice; great-grandson, Parker Howell; sisters, Gina Black and Elaine (Phillip) LaFratta; sister-in-love, Stella Russomano; brother-in-law, Louis G. (Rosanna) Miro; nieces, Maria and Mary Russomano, Melissa (JR) Knight, Traci (Chase) Banks, Madia (Jeff) Green; great-nieces, Brittany Russomano, Addison Fowler, Madison and Linda Knight, Kaylee Hooper, Austyn, Brynna and Connelly Banks; and great-nephews, Brandon Russomano, Elijah Fowler and Tres Knight, Jayden Hooper, Joe and Ben Green. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:30 AM, at Beville Road Church of Christ, at 850 Beville Rd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114. Services will be officiated by his son, John Kimber, and Bruce Daugherty. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Mount Dora Christian Home and Bible School, 301 West 13th Ave, Mt Dora, Florida 32753 OR The ASPCA. Condolences may be offered at www.VolusiaMemorialFunerals.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019