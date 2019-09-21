Home

Roberta Ann "Bobbie" Malloy


1950 - 2019
Roberta Ann "Bobbie" Malloy Obituary
Roberta "Bobbie" Ann Malloy
Sept. 5, 1950 - Sept. 9, 2019
Roberta "Bobbie" Ann Malloy, 69, of Ormond Beach, FL, traveled to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 9, 2019 at Advent Health-Daytona. Born on September 5, 1950 in Oakland, CA to Lynn and Pearl (McMullen) Miller. She resided in San Jose, CA where she was employed as an optician. She later moved to Ormond Beach where she enjoyed arts and crafts, and spending time with her beloved Great Danes. She is survived by her husband, James Clyde Malloy of Ormond Beach; brother Jerry Miller (Theressa) of Paradise, CA; biological mother Irene Clark of San Diego, CA; and 5 brothers and a sister, other family members and friends. A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28th at 10:30 am at Riviera Park, 901 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach. Memorial contributions may be made in Roberta's memory to: - Heart.org. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
