Roberta Tartaglino
01/31/1947 - 04/06/2019
Roberta "Bobbie" Tartaglino passed away Saturday the 6th of April 2019 at the age of 72.
Bobbie was born Roberta Schaff on January 31, 1947 in Miami and was a true Florida girl, living throughout the state from Miami to Jacksonville before settling in Deland. She married her best friend and the love of her life, Joe Tartaglino, on December 27, 1973. They were blessed with a loving, active, and rewarding life together for 35 years. Throughout her life, Bobbie held many official titles . . . manager, chef, catering director, docent, benefactor, volunteer, and just as many not so official . . . friend, confidant, mentor, teacher, adventurer. Bobbie had a genuine interest in the world around her and counted herself lucky to be able to experience cultures around the world. She embraced each new destination with a genuine interest in the people, art, and wildlife. A trained chef, she would often incorporate the local cuisine into her own recipes.
Her adventures brought her to all 7 continents, with the 6 years spent in Singapore by far her favorite. On April 6, Bobbie embarked on her final journey to join Joe, who left 12 years earlier. She will also be joining her parents, Laura Boyce Schaff and Roland Schaff Sr., her brother, Richard William Schaff Sr., and his wife, Elaine Wilson Schaff, who have gone before her. She will be remembered with a smile and greatly missed by all her family and the many friends she leaves behind, as well as her loving pet, Brooke. Services will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 10am at St. Peter Catholic Church in Deland. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Cancer Research Institute or African Wildlife Foundation.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019