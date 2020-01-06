|
Roberta "Bunny" Wood Shreffler
January 1, 2020
Roberta "Bunny" Wood Shreffler passed away on January 1, 2020 at her home. Wife of James L. Shreffler, III MD (Deceased). Survived by her son Christopher David Conway and his wife Karen of Lawrenceville, NJ and her daughter Kimberly Conway of Lexington, KY, stepson Samuel Joseph Shreffler II and his wife Lori of Chippewa Falls, WI, grandchildren Emily McKenna Conway, Kellen Christopher Conway, Sarah Rose Kearney and her husband David Kearney and Samuel Joseph Shreffler III and great-grandchildren Gia Shreffler and Miles Kearney. Bunny was a graduate of Stephens College, where she served as Student Body President and was a member of Pi Phi Ro's honorary society. While living in Florida she worked in promotions for Lakeside Center and in the PR department for the Palm Beach Mall. Following her employment with the Palm Beach County School System, she assumed retail management positions with Jacobson's, Courreges and Harold Grant. Bunny also served as a Sunday school teacher and Ruling Elder at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Lake Park, FL and a Board Member of the YMCA of the Palm Beaches. In 1980 she continued her retail management career in New York City until she met and married Dr. James Shreffler of Waterloo, IA in 1984. The couple moved to Waterloo where Jim was a practicing anesthesiologist until 1995 when he retired and they moved to Palm Coast. In their new hometown Bunny volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and several other local organizations within the Hammock Dunes Community. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 2:30PM at Hammock Community Church. In lieu of flowers and cards, donation in Bunny's name ca be made to Habitat for Humanity. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020