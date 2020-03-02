|
|
Roberto "Uncle Rob" Samuel Morgan
April 24, 1925 - Feb. 24, 2020
Roberto "Uncle Rob" Samuel Morgan, 94, formerly of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on Monday February 24, 2020 at his residence in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He was born on April 24, 1925 in Oriente, Cuba to the late Joseph and Rebecca (nee, Ferguson) Morgan. In 2002 he moved to the Palm Coast area from Queens, New York. He enjoyed gardening, dancing, woodworking and dominoes. A Visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 PM with the Funeral Service being held at 1:00 PM on Friday March 6, 2020 in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast. Burial will follow in Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach. A Repast will be held immediately following the Burial and will be held at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast. Survivors include his eight children, Virgen Morgan, Pablo Morgan, Idelisa Morgan, Collin Downer, Jacqueline Thompson, Orret (Yvette) Hall, Maurice (Tegra) Hall and Earl Morgan; nineteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Beryletta "B" Morgan; a son, Robertico Morgan; brother, Nathan Morgan and two sisters, Muriel and Dulcie Morgan. Memorial Donations may be made in his memory to the Council on the Aging, 2501 SW Bayshore Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34984, www.coasl.com. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020