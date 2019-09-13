|
Robin Burns
Sept. 8, 1967 - August 31, 2019
Robin Burns, 51, of Daytona Beach, Fl, went to be with the Lord on Saturday Aug, 31, 2019. She was born on September 8, 1967 in Los Angeles CA to the late Ray and Jeanne Burns. Robin is survived by her two daughters, Jennell Crespo and Ivory Burns, her son, Daniel Burns, her four grand children, Raymon, Jr, Ilana and Victor Crespo and Giovanni Calisi.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6:00 PM Tuesday Sept 24, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona, 1428 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019