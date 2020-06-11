Rocco J. Cardillo
August 25, 1934 - June 5, 2020
Rocco J. Cardillo, age 85, of Palm Coast, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at AdventHealth Palm Coast. Born in New York City, New York to Felippe and Conchetta Geluadi Cardillo, Rocco came to the area in 1989 from Clifton, New Jersey. A member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, he was very involved with the Catholic School; former member of Knights of Columbus and Italian American Club. Rocco worked with his brothers for many years in novelty manufacturing company (Philbro), in Long Island, NY; worked for Publix Grocery Stores for over 29 years, working in almost every department, and ending his career as a food and wine demonstrator. He enjoyed playing cards and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Ruth; daughter, Karen (Al) Ellis, of Palm Coast; son, Richard Tybus, of Palm Coast; 2 grandsons, AJ (Danielle) Ellis, of St. Augustine and Thomas Cardillo, of Rhode Island; 2 granddaughters, Melissa Ellis, of Palm Coast and Maggie (Laurent) Modestil, of Rhode Island; 3 great grandsons, Brenden Ellis, Chase Deacon, and Lucas Modestil; 2 great granddaughters, Emily Deacon and Jessica Ellis; sister, Mary Danielle and sister-in-law, Miriam Cardillo. Rocco was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sons, Rocco, and Michael Cardillo and Andrew Tybus and his dog, Archie. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with the Reverend Richard Pagano, officiating.For your safety as well as others, a mask is required to be worn at church. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.