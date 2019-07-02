Home

Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 673-5373
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church
1035 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL
Roderick S. MacIsaac

Roderick S. MacIsaac Obituary
Roderick S. MacIsaac
06/28/2019
Roderick S. MacIsaac, 71, of Ormond Beach, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 28, 2019. Roderick (Roddy/Rod) was born in Queens, New York, grew up in South Florida and moved to Ormond Beach in 2011. Rod was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy, son David (Michelle), mother Norma, sisters Linda Martin, Brenda Mills (Ross), Wendy Petreck , predeceased, brothers Kevin, Darin, and Allan, mother-in-law, Mary Wood, sister- in-law, Ruth Boyd (Dick), brother-in law, Herbert Wood (Adriana), and many nieces and nephews. In 2007, Rod retired from special circuits/business related fiber optic lines from AT&T after 38 years. Rod was an avid golfer and loved playing golf at LPGA, and made many friends throughout the years playing with the Parks Group. Rod was a fun-loving guy, enjoyed the beach on Sunday afternoons, enjoyed traveling, loved all sports and loved to bowl. He was a joy to anyone who knew him and he was loved by many and will be truly missed. He was active in his church at Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life service will be held at Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 5 at 1:00 pm located at 1035 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019
