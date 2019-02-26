|
|
Roger Ellis Orrell
02/24/2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Ellis Orrell announces his passing, on Sunday,February 24, 2019, at the age of 76. His visitation will be held Friday, March 1 from 4-7 at Volusia Memorial Funeral home . The Funeral Service in memory of Roger will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12 noon, at Holly Hill Church of Christ, 1725 S. Ridgewood Avenue, Daytona Beach 32117, Interment will follow at Volusia Memorial Park. Roger was born on December 6,1942 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late James L. and Bessie F. Orrell. Roger and his family moved to Florida in 1959. Roger graduated from Seabreeze Senior High School in 1961. He was motivated in helping his football team (#76) to achieve the state championship in 1960. He was also instrumental in breaking previous Shot put and Discus records throughout his high school and college years. After high school, he moved to Abilene, Texas to continue his education at Abilene Christian College. During those years, he achieved his dream of gaining a spot on the Olympic team with his shot put in 1968. He will also be remembered as a Daytona Beach life guard during his years in Florida. Roger proudly served his country in the reserves and in active military from 1967-1973. Roger loved his family and his friends dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lester Orrell and Bessie Fern Orrell. His son, Danny Alan, his brother Ronald Andrew, His step-father, William Robertson. He is survived by his son, Andy (Penny) and his precious grandchildren, Morgan and Tyson. He is also survived by his loving sisters, Donna(Wes) Hankes and Peggy(Bill) Hayes. He will be forever remembered by his nieces and nephews, Lester(Terri), Lorrie, Lytha (Mark), Vaun (Breck) Jennifer. Great nieces and nephews, Jordan, Libby, Carter, Cole and Ethan. Roger will be greatly missed by his best friend, Jeff, and his loving dogs Koa and Pudge. For many years, his church family had become very important to him. He assisted others in the church most every Sunday, it was his way of finding joy. Roger had numerous life long friends that were part of his heart and he will be eternally grateful for those relationships. Roger will be deeply missed by many.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019