Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Daytona Beach
Roger Goodrich


1936 - 2019
Roger Goodrich Obituary
Roger Goodrich
June 1, 1936 - September 6, 2019
Roger Goodrich, 83, of Holly Hill, FL, passed away on September 6, 2019. He was born to Leland and Lelah Goodrich on June 1st, 1936 and married his "best friend" Joyce VanBrink on December 20th, 1958. Roger was a proud member of the US Army Reserve, and was honorably discharged on October 31st, 1962. He worked as a police officer in the village of Fort Plain, NY for several years and then for the NYSDOT as a lock operator on the Erie barge canal, where he retired after 30 years of dedicated service. Roger is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce; his son Gary of Dennison, KY; his daughter Joy (Wade) Bowes of Richmond, VA; grandchildren Joshua Schermerhorn of Carrboro, NC; Hunter, Maggie, and Lizzie Bowes of Richmond, VA; his brother Richard of Schenectady, NY, numerous extended family, friends and his beloved Church family at Daytona Christian Church. Services will be held in the Fort Plain (NY) Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Roger may be made to The . Condolences to the family may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
