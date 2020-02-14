|
|
Roland G. Boyce Jr.
February 6, 2020
Roland G. Boyce Jr., 86, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, passed away on Thursday, February 6 at Emory L. Bennett Veterans Nursing Home in the presence of family. He is survived by his son Ted Boyce of Pollock Pines, CA; his daughter Janet Defeo (Stephen) of Port Orange, FL; daughter Karen Boyce of Greensburg, PA; two sisters Murley Kight of Renfrew, PA and Sara Busby of Rolla, MO ; grandchildren Nicholas and Christina Defeo; nephews Bryan Grace (Sheila) and Randy Kight; and niece Cindy Shannon (Eddie); two great-nieces Elizabeth and Jennifer. Roland was preceded in death by his longtime partner, Marcia Staller. As a graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, he went on to study Business at the University of Miami. He was a Staff Sergeant in the U. S. Army and served during the Korean War in the Graves Registration Command. He participated in "Operation Glory". Roland was an avid sportsman with many interests who lived his life to the fullest. He was known for his sense of humor, quick wit and kind heart. He had many friends and knew no strangers. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020