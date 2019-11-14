|
Rolland (Ronnie) Joseph Lefebvre
November 06, 2019
Rolland (Ronnie) Joseph Lefebvre December 1941 – November 2019 Resident of Ormond Beach After a courageous battle with dementia, Ronnie passed away peacefully at the Advent Health hospital in Daytona Beach. Ronnie was born and raised in Lawrence, Massachusetts. He served in the Air Force, Coast Guard and Coast Guard Reserve. Ronnie worked as an electrical engineer for the City of Gainesville for 25 years. The electrical lineman of Gainesville Regional Utilities affectionately gave Ronnie the nickname HaHa due to his sense of humor and infectious laughter. He was one of seven children born to the late Romeo and Emilia Lefebvre. Ronnie was the beloved husband of Barbara Lefebvre for over 48 years. Ronnie will forever be remembered by his devoted brothers Tom, John, Jim , and Richard Lefebvre, loving sisters Teresa Roy and Beatrice Lefebvre, beloved children Jaimison and Jayson Lefebvre, treasured grandchildren Kristen, Nicole and Kyle, great grandchildren Brayden and Makamae, along with countless other friends and family whom were blessed to know him. Ronnie loved writing, drawing, listening to music, playing the piano, laughing, having fun with friends, and spending time with his family. Ronnie touched the lives of many people with his smile and generosity and maintained his trademark sense of humor all the way to the end. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Monday, November 18th, 2019, at 10:30 am at Dale Woodward Funeral Home, 1780 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL 32176. Burial will follow at 1:30 pm at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery 5525 Highway 1 Mims, FL 32754. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
