Ronald A. Partridge
02/18/1936 - 03/16/2020
Ronald Anthony Partridge, son of the (late) Everett and Della Partridge, started a long and fulfilled life 84 years ago on the day of February 18th, 1936 in Springfield, Vermont. Until the day of passing March 16th, 2020, Ronald found his forever home in DeBary, Florida with his (late) wife Roseann Elizabeth (Morrissey) Partridge and his children (survived): Marcy, Kelly, Ronda, and Daniel. Ronald also had three other children from a previous marriage who preceded him in death (Pam, Scott, Todd). Ronald is survived by his brother Burl, and an abundance of Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. His Grandchildren are to include Amy, Karen, Joshua, Justin, Zak, and Seth; along with his Great-Grandchildren: Ava, Bayli, Jack, and Ardan. Ronald's career history started in the United States Army, but ultimately he retired as a Wastewater Management supervisor for the city of Sanford, Florida. His hobbies were to include spending time with family and being a Boy Scout Leader in Kiwanis. Ronald will forever be remembered as a loving, comedic, unfiltered, and enigmatic role model to all. Condolences may be offered at www.deltonamemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020