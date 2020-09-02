1/1
Ronald Allan (Roy) Brandt
Ronald Allan (Roy) Brandt
August 30, 2020
Ronald Allan (Ron) Brandt went to meet with past friends and family on August 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Russell and Natalie, his first wife Mary and his sister Phyllis. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Carole, sons Mark (Alicia), Kenneth (Angie), stepdaughters Cyndi Hosey (Mike), Deborah Roberts (Tim), twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Ron was born in Chicago, adopted by Russell and Natalie and raised in Elmhurst, a Chicago suburb. After graduation from Northwestern Military and Naval Academy Ron joined the Marine Corps, served in the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged as a disabled veteran. After receiving his BSBA degree from Elmhurst College, Ron joined Elmhurst Federal Savings and Loan Association. Starting as part time teller and bookkeeper he rose to the position of CFO. In 1967 Ron and his family relocated to Winter Park and he assumed the position of President and CEO of Security Federal S & L. During his years in banking he served on state and national committees, developed and copy-wrote the forerunner of the electronic funds transfer system, and testified as an expert in mortgage finance to the Florida State Legislature. While in Winter Park, Ron's involvement in civic, fraternal and philanthropic endeavors (Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, United Way and numerous others) resulted in his being named Man Of The Year. After the merger of Security Federal into First Federal of Daytona Beach, Ron and family moved to Ormond Beach and he joined PMI Mortgage Insurance Company as Regional Manager. During his eight years with PMI, Ron founded a mortgage finance company and a financial institutions consulting company which he later sold. He joined Sun Trust Bank in it's mortgage finance division and retired from banking in 2006. Ron liked to read, loved the outdoors and enjoyed boating, fishing and was an accomplished golfer. He shot his age or better 500 times. In his own words " I've lived a good life and, as you can see from my picture, I wish you the same". Ron would be pleased if you remembered him with a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Wounded Warriors.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
