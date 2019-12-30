|
Ronald Clayton Brown Sr.
December 16, 2019
Ronald Clayton Brown, Sr, 89, of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida died December 16, 2019. He passed away at Hospice care center after a short illness. Ron was the son of Burt and Gertrude Brown and loving husband of Nancy Brown. In addition to Nancy, his wife of 22 years, he is survived by two sons, R. Clayton Jr (Cyndie), Jeff (Ann), and one daughter, Mary Elizabeth. Ron is also survived by Nancy's three children Jeffrey (Betty), Susan (Dave), and Sharon (Scott). 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Ron graduated from Ashtabula High School and Miami University. Ron was a veteran of the Korean war. He was a member of the , he served on the Wheaton City Council for 12 years, as well as the zoning commission. He also served on the Daytona Beach Shores Council after moving to Florida. He worked for FE Wheaton Lumber in Wheaton IL for most of his career until his retirement in 2004. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Memorial service to be held at St. James Episcopal Church in Ormond Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020