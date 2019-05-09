|
Ronald D. Green
04/30/2019
Funeral service for Ronald D. Green, 66, Daytona Beach, who died on April 30, 2019, will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Master's Domain Church of God in Christ with Bishop George E. Butts officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours are at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, May 10th and Saturday from 10:00 A.M until service time. Mr. Green was born in Daytona Beach and was a member of the Greater New Zion Primitive Baptist Church. He was a 1971 graduate of Mainland High School and attended Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M Universities. Mr. Green enjoyed doing electrical work, watching and attending football games, and spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his caring wife, Jessica Loper Green, Four children: Ronaldo (Shanda), Rondric (Rachel) Daytona Beach, FL, Rondrea (Jeffrey) Chambers, Tallahassee, FL, and Ronaye (Opio), Savannah, GA; Six grandchildren: T'Quan, Na'Riah, Ronaldo Jr., Romelo, Daytona Beach, FL, Jackson & Jenelle, Tallahassee, FL; Brother: Leroy A. Simmons, Daytona Beach, FL; Sisters: Barbara S. Kitchen (Charles), Charlotte, NC, Myra Green Parks, Conyers, GA, Yvonne C. Green, Daytona Beach, FL. Mother-n-law: Geneva L. Loper, Daytona Beach, FL; Brothers-n-law: Walter L. Sheffield Jr. (Carolyn), Daytona Beach, FL, Joel A. Loper, Daytona Beach, FL; Sisters-n-Law: Joneva Loper, Daytona Beach, FL, Jennifer L. Adams (Henry), Orlando, FL, Jannette Loper, Fort Washington, MD and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and devoted friends. Arrangements and professional services entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, 901 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
