Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
(386) 322-5373
Ronald Edward Walton


1969 - 2020
Ronald Edward Walton Obituary
Ronald Edward Walton
Oct. 8, 1969 - April 7, 2020
Ronnie Walton passed away on April 7th after a courageous battle with a long term illness. A Daytona Beach native, Ron was a graduate of Spruce Creek High School and attended Stetson University in DeLand, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, and Florida Technical Institute, where he received a degree in Computer Science. He spent time working in the telecommunications industry, the restaurant industry, and as the founder of his own sportswear business. He was a great friend to many and an infectiously fun person. When not working, he could almost always be found paddling and fishing every part of Spruce Creek in his kayak or playing disc golf. He was also a devoted member of Central Baptist Church, where he loved his involvement in Discipleship training. He is survived by his parents, Ed and Beverly Walton of Daytona; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Renee of San Francisco, and Randy and Crista of Atlanta; numerous nieces – amongst which he was and always will be the fun Uncle! He will be greatly missed. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Halifax Hospice or Central Baptist Church. Please share memories and condolences at www.VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
