Ronald Eugene BuntonJune 2, 1940 - June 16, 2020"Ronny", "Cash-Money", Ronzoni", Grampy", "Turkey". 80 years of age. On Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 the world lost an unforgettable man. At 9:30am in Advent Hospital, Daytona Beach, FL, Ron peacefully succumbed to injuries sustained from an accident on June 3rd, 2020. He was surrounded by love, song and tears as the Lord graciously welcomed him. Any of us who was blessed with knowing Ron knew he was a kind, quiet, gentle, caring, loving, compassionate and an extremely humble man. Ron's life began when he was born to Lyle E. & Lucinda M. Bunton (Sauro) in St. Paul, MN at St. Luke's Hospital. He was the oldest of 3 son, Tim & Chris. He attended Gladstone Elementary School and graduated from North St. Paul High School in 1958. Ron received his Bachelor's Degree in Geography with a minor in German at the University of Minnesota in 1962. After college he worked for the Minnesota Highway Department as a Statistician from 1963-1966, Federal Cartridge as a Planning Engineer from 1966-1970 and finishing his career at Metropolitan Waste Control Commission as a Grants Coordinator from 1970-1998. Taking early retirement in 1998 due to health complications. From 1998 to present Ron courageously challenged the ups & downs of metastatic renal cancer and a heart attack with his loving family by his side. Ron was married to Mary Jane (Boyle) whom he first met at the Ramsey County Fair. They became high school sweethearts and married on September 10, 1960. They shared a life together of 32 years and 3 children: Scott (Carmen), Jerry (Patty) & Pam (Daryl) until her unexpected death on August 27th, 1992. In 2002 Ron was given a 2nd chance to start a new love story. Fate allowed him to reconnect with his 4th grade childhood sweetheart "Grandma Jean". For the next 17 1/2 years a new love and a new life was formed for Ron. At age 62, Ron found happiness, companionship and a love that would surround him until the end of his life and allowed him a lifetime of pleasure, adventures and the blessings of another family. Ron loved being a Snow-Bird between Florida and Minnesota. He quickly developed a new love and lease on life for traveling, road trips, eating out, biking everyday for at least 1 hour and even using a drive-thru without hesitation! Ron loved his family cruises, trips to Itasca, Las Vegas and Laughlin, fishing on Big Marine Lake and the St. Croix and Mississippi Rivers, Viking's football parties, Stetson baseball and basketball games, Saturdays at 4 B's, Sundays at Keys and mostly his once-in-a-lifetime trip to Italy. His traditions became Thanksgiving Ping-Pong tournaments and ALWAYS being the scorekeeper for games (as family/friends new why). He cherished his time on the patio watching the squirrels & birds while working on Sudoku's & Cryptograms, sipping tea while Grandma Jean would sing to him. Anyone who knew Ron, knew he had a passion for submitting monthly Letters To The Editor for the Daytona News-Journal (34 of 36 were published!). His afternoons were enjoyed with sipping a Coke (possibly with a splash of Old Crow), snacking on candy and listening to Rush. "Ronzoni" was and always will be known for his famous spaghetti sauce......unfortunately if he gave you the recipe he'd "have to kill ya!". Ronald Eugene Bunton is also survived by his loving grandchildren: Anthony, Kristina, Aaron, Irene, Carl (Shelby), Alex (Kelli), Joshua & Christian and great-grandchildren: Avery, Mason & Nora. And over the years with changes due to loss and a new love Ronald gained his 2nd family: Chris, Beth, Ashley, Garett, William, Wendy, Bernie, Mike, Jodi, Rom, Carol, Bob, Ginger, Marv, Linda, Scott & Kerri. Ron was known as a husband, partner, father, grandpa, brother, son but mostly to all of us a dear friend. VVLL.