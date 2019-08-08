Home

Ronald (Ron) Howard Obituary
Ronald (Ron) Howard
August 4, 2019
Ronald (Ron) Howard, 58, of DeLand, Florida, transitioned on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice, Orlando, FL. Visitation will be held 4-7pm Friday, August 9th at ADJ Unity Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will be 11am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. Pastor Oscar Joiner, of Leesville, LA will deliver the main eulogy. Interment will follow at Community Cemetery, W. Beresford Ave., DeLand, FL. Ron will always remain in the heart of his devoted wife, Mildred; daughter, Ivory; additional children, Snantavia and Shakemia Cooper, and Renee Olumoya; siblings, Anthony, Reginald, Raymond (Tressa) and Yvette Howard, and Cynthia Tyler (Bishop Stephon). Michelle Howard preceded him; grandchildren, Tajah and Johnnie Miller, Imon Berryhill, Tarajhi Gibson and DeAnthony Cooper; longtime friends, Gabriel Reynolds and Molly; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to ADJ Unity Funeral Home, DeLand, FL. 386-740-1891.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
