Ronald J. Tropstein1942 - 2020Private funeral services for Ronald J. Tropstein, 78, a resident of Ormond Beach, Florida, formerly of Crystal Lake, Illinois will be held Monday, July 27th. Born March 21, 1942 in Chicago to David and Bertha (nee Berkson), he passed away on Monday July 20, 2020. Ron was a proud US Navy veteran. He loved spending time with family and friends, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and singing/dancing. Adoring husband of 55 years to Andrea (nee Reichman); loving father of Rhonda (Walter) and Ruthe (Guy); proud grandfather of Jaclyn, Matthew and Drake and about to be a great grandfather to Eli. Ron was also a dear friend to many, including his loyal dog Samantha. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.