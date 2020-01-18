|
Ronald James "Ron" Rembis
June 15, 1935 - Dec. 20, 2019
RONALD JAMES "Ron" REMBIS, 84, of Port Orange passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 20, 2019. He was born June 15, 1935 in Methuen, Massachusetts. Ron married his childhood sweetheart, Dottie Rembis. They were married for 63 years and had three daughters and five grandchildren. Ron was a Navy veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He also attended the Naval School of Music. Ron's love of music included playing saxophone in his own band while his love of aviation had him pursue his pilot's license. A member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics he was also an accomplished pilot flying model jets. His life profession was working in the radio and television broadcasting industry. From producer of programs with national TV coverage, on-air radio talent, to owner of his own production company. His voice on air was unmistakable. He was also a talented photographer and artist. Ron mostly loved time with his family, tinkering in his garage, building large scale jets, and anything to do with motorcycles, cars and football.
Ron and his family attended Epiphany Catholic Church. He is survived by his sister, Eleanor Eberhardt of New Hampshire, daughters, Karen (Scott) McGregor, Cindy Rembis, Kimberly (Tim) Adair, and grandchildren, Kristin Grass, Shannon McGregor, Blake Grass, Brooke McGregor, and Cameryn McGregor. His adored wife, Dottie Rembis passed six months earlier. A private memorial service with military honors will be held for family at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL on January 21st at 10:30am. Please visit www.baldwincremation.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020