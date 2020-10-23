Ronald John Barczak

September 7, 1962 - October 9, 2020

Ronald John Barczak, 58, of Lake Helen, Florida, died Friday, October 9th, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Ron was born September 7th, 1962, in Barnesboro, PA to John and Helen (Dorko) Barczak. He graduated from Northern Cambria High School in Barnesboro, PA, and then went on to attend Vale Tech in Blairsville, PA. Ron spent most of his life in the automotive industry. He enjoyed music, playing guitar, singing karaoke with his friends, and riding his motorcycle. He is survived by his mother, Helen (Dorko) Barczak; his sister Deborah (Barczak) Peadick; her husband Raymond and his three nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John Barczak and his brother, Michael John Barczak, both from Barnesboro, PA. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in Deleon Springs , Florida by family and friends, on Saturday, November 21.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store