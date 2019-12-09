Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Ronald Hogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald John Hogan


1935 - 2019
Ronald John Hogan Obituary
Ronald John Hogan
07-05-1935 - 12-01-2019
Ronald John Hogan, 84, of Port Orange, passed away on Sunday, December 1st. Ronald was a native of New York and moved to the area in 1976. Ronald was highly patriotic and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He later retired after 20+ years at Eastern Airlines in New York, Atlanta and Daytona Beach. He enjoyed family, politics and a good joke. Ronald leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son Tim Hogan, Parker CO, daughter, Paula (Cody) Braniff, Deltona, FL, and 5 grandchildren. Baldwin Brothers of Port Orange is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
