Ronald Lee Berry
5/2/1955 - 6/29/2020
Ronald Lee Berry of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away suddenly on June 29, 2020. He was 65 years old. Ron was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Laurel High School in 1973. In the '70s, he and a close friend loaded up their VW bug and moved to Florida with dreams of becoming professional race car drivers.
Ron was an accomplished man with a big heart and a quick wit. Throughout his life, Ron was an avid conservationist, fisherman, boat captain and restaurateur. Ron was best known as the owner of the Gourmet Kitchen in Ormond Beach, which he owned and ran for close to 40 years. He was very proud of restoring his vintage car and even more proud of his wife, with whom he shared an amazing love.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; his mother, Caroline McClelland Berry (now 97 years young); his sister Waldene (Berry) Drake and her husband Tom; his brother Walt; his sister Janice (Berry) Pardick and her husband Hans; and many nieces and nephews. Although not related by blood, he will be sorely missed by his lifelong friends Mike and R.W., his loyal staff, and his stepchildren Marilyn, Tiffany and Thomas.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Wednesday, July 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Gourmet Kitchen at 1930 West Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Halifax Humane Society at 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124 or halifaxhumanesociety.org
.