Ronald Paul Silva
03/04/2019
Ronald (Ronnie) Paul Silva, 67, of Orange City, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019, after a brief illness. He was a loving husband of Nadine Robinson-Silva. Ronnie was born in Providence, Rhode Island and was the son of the late Florence E. Nunes and Peter R. Silva. He is survived by his wife, Nadine E. Silva; siblings, Marie Silva-Walker, Patricia Walker, James (Butch) Silva, Antonette Silva-Wallace, Melissa Silva-Parker, Lawrence R. Nunes, Taiandra Silva, Shandrea Rodrigue; sister in law, Beth Fayerweather; aunt, Ethel F. Brewster. He was the loving Father Figure of many nieces, Jessica Bellville, Christina Daley, Evelyn Potter, Horizon Fayerweather, Josie Fordham, Michelle LeBlanc, Deanna LeBlanc; and nephews, Richard Walker, Jr, Raymond Walker, Duane Fordham, Keith Fordham, Kenneth Fordham, Walter Brewster, and brother, Lawrence R. Nunes and bother in law, Barry Bellville. Ronnie was a veteran of the Navy, graduated from the Local IBEW 99 apprenticeship program in 1981. He worked as a Journeyman Electrician for over 35 years out of Local 99 in Cranston, RI and Local 606 in Orlando, FL. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Church, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 on 875 Elkcam Blvd, Deltona, FL 32725. The viewing is from 9:00 am to 11:00 am and the service will begin at 11:00 am.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019