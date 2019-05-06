Home

01/23/1942 - 05/04/2019
Ronald "Ron" Phillip Emerson Sr., 77 of South Daytona Florida passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice Center, Port Orange, Florida surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was born January 23, 1942 in Dexter, New York to William and Mildred Emerson. Ron served proudly as a Volusia County Sheriff's Deputy and retired in March 2004 after twenty-six years. Ron was also a sales representative for Daytona Bolt and Nut for 38 years. He was a great husband, father, papa, great-papa, brother, uncle, and friend. He had a great passion for travel, fishing, golf, bowling and horseshoes. Known for his quick wit and humor, he will be lovingly remembered and sincerely missed by all. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Carol Marie Emerson of South Daytona, by his sons, Ronald Emerson Jr (Cynthia) of Port Orange, Tommy Gasowski (Meredith) of South Daytona, Matthew Gasowski (Kelly) of Port Orange, daughters, Mandi Walls (Larry) of Melbourne, Michelle "Shelly" Gasowski, of Edgewater, and Patty Esposito (Larry), of Franklin, TN, siblings Jack, Margie, and Mable; (11) grandchildren Colton, Jessica, Hannah, Sydney, Danielle, Michael, Kristine, Joey, Jordyn, Jackson, Andrew, and (6) great grandchildren Justin, Baily, Aubrey, Pierce, Milo, Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents Mildred and William Emerson, his first wife Maggie, and his brothers Claude "Bud", Bobby, Donny, Dick, and his sister Bonnie. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 8th between the hours of 4:00 ~ 6:00 pm with a service immediately following at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona Beach FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ron's memory to: Halifax Health Hospice 3800 Woodbriar Tr. Port Orange, FL.32129. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2019
