Ronnie Carroll Austin passed away May 14 at home with his family at his side after a brief illness. He was born December 8, 1938 on Sullivan's Island, SC. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter Robert and Sophie (Guthrie) Austin and a brother, Larry Allen Austin. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Cornelia; two daughters, Carroll (Scott) Heil and Sherri Austin; a brother, Ray Austin, and one grandson, Eugene Scanlon. Ronnie married his high school sweetheart, Cornelia, in 1959. He is a US Coast Guard veteran. Ronnie's career was spent as a sales representative in the construction industry, retiring from Conrad Yelvington Distributors. His success was mostly due to his reliability and integrity. Ronnie loved playing golf. He was a member of the New Smyrna Municipal Golf Course for 56 years. Among his achievements were several hole-in-ones, in spite of having a crooked left elbow due to a car accident early in his life. There are no services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Edgewater Animal Shelter, www.edgewateranimalshelter.org or the New Smyrna Beach Museum of History, www.nsbhistory.org.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

