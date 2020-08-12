Roosevelt Taylor

March 4, 1933 - August 7, 2020

Roosevelt Taylor passed away on August 7, 2020. He was the son of the late Dewey Taylor Sr. and Louise Wolfe of Daytona Beach, FL. He was one of six children, and preceded in death by four of his siblings; Hardrick Taylor, Charles Taylor, Beatrice Black and Shirley Williams. Roosevelt was a dedicated plastering contractor for over 50 years. He started his own company called Taylor's Plastering Inc., where he plastered all over Volusia and Flagler Counties and he took many young men under his wing and taught them the trade. He retired in 2004 and settled on new hobbies including golfing, fishing, watching sports, traveling, and most of all spending time with friends and family. Roosevelt Taylor was a faithful servant of the Lord. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the Deacon board, sang in the male choir, was an usher, and was head of the building committee. In 1995, he transitioned to a new church home at Hope Fellowship. Here he served on the Deacon board, men's ministry, he supervised the remodeling of HFC, and served on the Board of Directors. Roosevelt was always ready to give you good advice, life lessons, and bible verses to read. Job well done thy good and faithful servant! His legacy will forever live in the hearts of those he left behind. His loving wife of 63 years, Mary Taylor; his children, Ricky Taylor (Donna), Chesalon Taylor (Nicole), Sherwandra Taylor; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one brother, 12 brothers-in-law, 4 sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, God-children, and extended family. There will be a public viewing held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Hope Fellowship Church. Face mask are MANDATORY.



