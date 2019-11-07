|
|
Rosa Lee Williams
Dec. 29, 1931 - Oct. 31, 2019
Funeral services for Ms. Rosa Lee Williams, 87, who passed on Thursday, October 31, 2019 will be 10 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Jeffrey D. Robinson, Sr, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends today (Fri. Nov. 8) from 6PM-7:30PM at the R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Ms. Rosa Williams was born on December 29, 1931 in Grovania, Georgia to Robert and Melvina Williams. She enjoyed cooking, exercising, shopping and spending time with family and friends. She loved the Orlando Magic team no matter how they play, she was a die- hard fan. She accepted Christ early in life. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years. As an active member, she served in various capacities including: Sunday school, Women of Grace, Mass Choir, Seniors Ministry and she regularly attended weekly bible study. She leaves to cherish her memories, devoted daughter: Doretha Williams Taylor; grandchildren: Dwayne Teal (Fernita), Charles Darling (Terri), Corey Taylor, Tancye Taylor-Young (Jakari), Lori Perry- Rawls (Herman); eight great-grandchildren; sisters: Mary Brooks, Betty Williams, and Ethel Williams; brothers: Robert Williams, Jr. and James Williams; god-daughter: Donna Perry Jones; special family friends: Mrs. Willie Mae Culver and Family, Ms. Jeanette Perry and Family, Ms. Wynell Gallon and Family, The Mobley Family, The Beal Family and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019