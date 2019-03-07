Home

10/05/1955 - 03/05/2019
Rosanne Luxton went to be with our Lord Jesus on March 5, 2019. Born Oct. 5, 1955 at Halifax Hospital, Daytona Beach, raised in Port Orange and schooled here. She did numerous jobs even working at Rodeheaver Boys Ranch and University of Florida. She has one daughter, Nina, two granddaughters and lived in Interlachen many years. Her father was Arthur John Luxton, seawall builder, deceased 1987, mother was a cook at Gardners, Inlet Harbor and Sandbar Resturants. Alos, has two brothers, John and Raymond; one sister Ella Luxton-Warren, Volunteer Sexton at Woodland Cemetery, Port Orange, FL in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019
