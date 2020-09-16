Rosario "Sal" John Tornabene

April 1924 - August 25,2020

Rosario "Sal" Tornabene passed away Tuesday, August 25,2020 with his wife "Mary" and his son Russ, by his side. Rosario was born in Brooklyn NY in 1924. Sal was a devoted husband and father. Sal is survived by his loving wife Marie "Mary"; his brothers Angelo and Peter, his son, Russ (Eileen) and his daughter, Patricia (Robert) Lorer. Sal was predeceased by his son, Joseph and a daughter, Rose Marie. He was blessed with 8 wonderful grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Rosario "Sal" and Mary retired and moved to Florida in 1978 after a 38 year career with IBM. Sal and Mary were both active tennis players and loved their Ocean Views. Sal and Mary had just celebrated their 72nd Wedding anniversary. His life will be cherished in the lives of his wife, Mary, his children and grandchildren.

Rosario Tornabene was buried at Pinelawn Memorial Park in New York.



