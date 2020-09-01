Rose Ann Dean
July 6, 1942 - August 14, 2020
Rose Ann Dean, 78 of Palm Coast, passed away August 14, 2020 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. Mrs. Dean was born July 6, 1942 in Johnstown, PA., a daughter of Arnold and June Uncapher Hildebrand. She was a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Rose is survived by her husband of 59 years, Joseph Dean. One granddaughter, Amber Blackmer; a son in law, Jeffrey Blackmer, two brother-in-laws, George Dean and Marty Dean. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Joanna Lynn Blackmer, her brother Arnold, and sister Sylvia.
Family and friends will be received Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast. A memorial mass will follow at 11:00 AM. Inurnment will take place following the Mass of Rose, and her daughter Joanna Lynn Blackmer. The church respectfully request that masks be worn during the visitation, and Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, 150 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast FL 32164.
Condolences may be sent to the family be visiting www.craigflaglerpalms.com
.