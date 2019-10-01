|
Rose Camarda
September 14, 2019
Rose Camarda passed away September 14, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born and raised in New York City in 1926. She was an accomplished seamstress by trade and excelled in sales. She loved to dance. She was a beautiful vivacious wife, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 72 years Joseph, her three children Donna (Walter), Andrew (Shelley) and Angela (Scot), four granddaughters and two great grandsons. A memorial will be held at 10AM October 3, 2019 followed by funeral service at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 11AM. "She was the End of the Rainbow".
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019