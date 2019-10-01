Home

Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Rose Camarda


1926 - 2019
Rose Camarda
September 14, 2019
Rose Camarda passed away September 14, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born and raised in New York City in 1926. She was an accomplished seamstress by trade and excelled in sales. She loved to dance. She was a beautiful vivacious wife, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 72 years Joseph, her three children Donna (Walter), Andrew (Shelley) and Angela (Scot), four granddaughters and two great grandsons. A memorial will be held at 10AM October 3, 2019 followed by funeral service at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 11AM. "She was the End of the Rainbow".
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
